W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

Chelsea's shocking recent results have led to plenty of criticism of Graham Potter. His team selection, substitutions and tactics have all been questioned, as has his remarkably passive demeanour.

The headlines were that Potter needs to be more "angry", and it was this idea that he rejected in his news conference last week. He explained that he's not an irascible type, and that he preferred to deal with things in his own way.

That's fair, but it's also a misrepresentation of the argument. It's not just anger fans want to see, it's any kind of emotion or passion. Something to convince them he feels what they feel; something to convince them he can convince these players.

Potter didn't have to rant at the referee for not giving the penalty that would have won us the game against West Ham - just mirror the frustration every supporter was feeling in that moment.

Histrionics for the sake of appearances won't help the team play better.

However, standing silently on the touchline looking helpless as your team are outfought and outplayed before your eyes game after game doesn't help either - and acting like you care might at least keep the fans on your side.