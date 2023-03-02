West Ham have joined the list of clubs watching the progress of 19-year-old Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, who is valued at £25m by the Championship club and has also been linked with Tottenham, Newcastle, Leeds and Wolves. (Daily Mail), external

Former Stoke forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 33, has agreed a new one-year contract with German champions Bayern Munich. The Frenchman had been linked to a return to the Premier League with Spurs or Manchester United. (Sky Sports Germany), external

