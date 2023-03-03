Rangers v Kilmarnock: Team news

John Souttar returns to the Rangers squad following ankle surgery, fellow long-term absentee Ridvan Yilmaz (hamstring) could be back in contention next week and Rabbi Matondo (knee) has returned to training.

Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out while loan defender James Sands is returning to New York City FC.

Kilmarnock striker Kyle Vassell serves the second of a two-game suspension and loan defender Lewis Mayo is unable to play against his parent club.

Liam Donnelly (knee) is touch and go but Ben Chrisene (knee) and Innes Cameron (hamstring) remain out.