West Ham's win over Nottingham Forest bought manager David Moyes "a bit of time" and could act as a "springboard" for the side, says former Premier League defender Steve Brown.

The 4-0 victory over relegation rivals Forest was the Hammers' sixth in the Premier League this season.

The result lifted them to two points above the drop zone, and they have a better goal difference than any other team in the bottom six.

"I think he [Moyes] knew if they lost that there was a huge question mark on whether he was going to stay or not," Brown told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"Hopefully, this is a springboard to get two or three results on the trot that lifts them right away from the relegation zone.

"The teams at the bottom are starting to pick up points, so it would be great if they went on a little run."

