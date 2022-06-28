Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly believes Richarlison would be a great addition to Antonio Conte's squad.

The Brazil forward has been linked with a move away from Everton, with Spurs and Chelsea both reportedly interested.

Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "He can play as a back-up striker but he can also play in wide positions as well which makes a difference.

"I know Son is going to start every game, but with Champions League football, if you bring in someone like Richarlison he can play left of the three, he can play right of the three because he is energetic, he is determined. Then he can play down the middle in the place of Harry Kane if you are changing it up.

"I think he fits into the system quite well and I think it’s evident Conte is after him because of his work rate. You look at how hard he works, he is up and down, he’s tenacious as well. He’s got a bit of bite about him and that seems to be what Conte wants in his players, even in his attacking players he wants them to be feisty so he seems like someone that would fit into that quite well.

"He would definitely be a good acquisition to add into the numbers because so far they have done well in the market and another player like that just strengthens it. If he comes off the bench he’s a threat, if he starts he’s a threat, so he is definitely a player that will improve things at Spurs."

