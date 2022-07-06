Eriksen may miss Thai leg of Man Utd tour

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen.

However, with a medical to arrange and other parts of the deal still to be done, it is not certain Eriksen will be part of the United squad that leaves for Thailand on Friday for the start of the club's pre-season programme.

More likely, at this stage, is that Eriksen will go to Australia, where United play A League side Melbourne Victory on 15 July, before they take on Crystal Palace.