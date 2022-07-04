Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester's Foxes reporter

Leicester City’s Premier League and FA Cup winning captain Wes Morgan says the Foxes are in safe hands when it comes to the transfer window.

Fans have been left wondering when they will see the results of the "refresh" that Brendan Rodgers has spoken about happening at Filbert Way this summer.

"I think the club has shown and proved that they know what they’re doing over a long period of time," he told BBC Radio Leicester. "It’s football, you’ll go through periods where you need a big squad to compete in many competitions, but then you might not make it into certain competitions so you have to deplete the squad."

The former Foxes skipper has seen plenty of change at the club since he joined in 2012. Climbing from Championship play-off hopefuls to Premier League champions, Champions League quarter-finalists and FA Cup winners.

But he does believe that Brendan Rodgers is the right man to take Leicester City forward.

"The manager in charge is a great manager," he added. "He’s proved what he can do and has won trophies already at Leicester. The management team behind him is superb also. I have no doubt they’ll get things right, and I look forward to what happens next season."

Hear more from Morgan on BBC Radio Leicester's Leicester City Football Forum from 18:00 BST on BBC Sounds