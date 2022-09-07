Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

The landscape at Bournemouth has changed remarkably in the space of less than a week.

After a 9-0 thumping at Liverpool, the breakdown of Scott Parker’s relationship with the Cherries hierarchy meant an early managerial change – before his former charges toughed out a goalless draw with Wolves, and produced a rousing second-half comeback to win 3-2 at Nottingham Forest.

Attention, naturally, now turns to the identity of Parker’s long-term successor.

Interim boss Gary O’Neil has only been at the club for 18 months, having been brought in by his ex-Middlesbrough team-mate Jonathan Woodgate – who had himself been thrust into the caretaker role, only days after arriving on the south coast as part of Jason Tindall’s coaching team.

If the 'new manager bounce' under O’Neil turns into a successful run, there will surely be a case for keeping faith with him.

After all, historically, Bournemouth’s two most successful managers, Harry Redknapp and Eddie Howe, were both promoted from within.

Given that any new boss will have to work with the squad already in place, rather than hold out for a January spending spree, the upturn in confidence and togetherness within the squad since Parker’s departure will have done O’Neil no harm, should he covet the top job.

Alternatively, if a fresh face from outside is sought, O’Neil will at least have given the board valuable breathing space to make their choice.