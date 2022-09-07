Dons urged to chase down Rangers - gossip
Manager Jim Goodwin challenges Aberdeen to chase down Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table. (Press and Journal - subscription required), external
Former Aberdeen forward Steve Cowan believes Luis Lopes can trouble Rangers when the sides meet in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. (Record), external
Aberdeen forward Bojan Miovski was spotted in the Real Madrid end at Celtic Park on Tuesday. (Herald - subscription required), external
