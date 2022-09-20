S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

A game under the City Ground lights is always a sight to behold. The way in which it unravelled, however, was less appealing. Successive games against newly promoted teams has left us without a single point, losing both games in similar fashion.

Setting aside Fulham’s promotion status and focusing solely on their current form and squad continuity allows for perspective. Unfortunately, this doesn’t count for much in the toughest league in the world where ruthlessness prevails.

Having a two-week period between games had potential to work in our favour; this meant extended time for the team to collectively improve their performance. But two weeks in the grand scheme of things is no time at all.

Steve Cooper is the expert in charge of finding his best XI from an increasingly disrupted squad. His job, as it stands, is relentless. As far as challenges come, this is definitely up there.

Passion can lead to ridiculously high expectations. Now is the time to ease the pressure.

With the international break looming, a period of resetting and regrouping could be all the help we need.