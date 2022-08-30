Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

Manchester United have not had it easy trying to sign Antony this summer - but they are delighted to have finally got the deal over the line.

Ajax rejected a number of offers earlier this summer for a player manager Erik ten Hag rates so highly.

United regard his strengths as being a high technical ability plus a strong, winning personality.

Joining other additions, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrrell Malacia, United will regard their business as being done once Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka has completed what is expected to be a loan move later this week.