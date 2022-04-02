Burnley boss Sean Dyche to BBC, after seeing his side concede after five minutes against Manchester City: "Well you certainly don't want to give an early goal away. You want to see the feel of the game and we didn't. They anticipated the play way better than us.

"The second goal was very similar. You forget the prowess of some of these players. Raheem Sterling is a top, top player and it was a nice one-two.

"It's more about taking on the games that come in front of you. We had three weeks off so it's been a tough time for some of the players waiting for a game. Our record with penalties is awful and when James Tarkowski got brought down it didn't get given and that might have given us a little lifeline but I have no quarrels because they are a top team.

"We have created chances this season - not so many today. That is the difference sometimes. I think they had three shots on target in the first half and scored two. We still have 10 games left and we're still in a fight.

"It's about what we do from now. We have 10 efforts to get ourselves correct and move forward."