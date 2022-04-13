Nalin Mastou, Stretford Paddock, external

Questions over player mentality and work ethic have been raised throughout Manchester United’s abysmal season. It’s time for an injection of fresh blood to spark a resurgence in the campaign.

United are a lost cause and still gripped by an identity crisis. However, promoting youth stars, which has been the heart of the club’s heritage, can ignite hope among supporters and boost a spiritless team.

The most damning aspect of United’s uninspiring 1-0 defeat by relegation-threatened Everton was that they were outrun and outworked. The lack of intent and desire on the pitch is unforgivable.

If the next manager had any doubts about the size of the rebuild ahead, the team’s woeful display would have made it very clear.

While almost every position on the pitch needs strengthening, a major overhaul is a lengthy process that will require significant funds. Therefore, United’s academy should be given the chance to impress next season.

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is the most likely candidate to succeed Ralf Rangnick. The aggressive and attacking style of football Ten Hag has implemented is a credit to him for developing young players into stars.

Teden Mengi is a promising option at centre-back given United’s defensive frailties. James Garner should be considered an option next season based on his impressive loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

The ageing profile of centre-forwards and the club’s search for an attacking spark could also fast-track starlets Alejandro Garnacho and Charlie McNeill into the first team.

To reap the rewards of a bright youth academy, the players must be nurtured and introduced correctly by the next permanent manager to ensure confidence levels aren’t drained in an underperforming team.

While plenty of questions loom large over Old Trafford, the bright future of the club’s youth prospects is not one of them.