Conte on Skipp's injury, Kane and improving the team
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:
Ryan Sessegnon and Sergio Reguilon have returned to training, but Oliver Skipp is still not ready. Conte said: "We need to have patience with him and sort this problem."
Conte added that it is important to try and bring Skipp back before the end of the season "because we need him and we trust him".
The Italian said it's very difficult to improve Harry Kane but he will push him to "be one of the best, best in the world and in history".
Conte said it's important he has more time with players to help them improve: "Don't forget I came in in November and didn't have the same time as other managers with pre-season and the players you wanted to sign in the summer."
Matt Doherty is setting "a good example for everyone" with his will and desire to improve.