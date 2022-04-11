This week's live football commentaries
It's yet another really busy week on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with the second legs of the Champions League and Europa League quarter-finals, the FA Cup semi-finals and not forgetting the Premier League.
Tuesday, 12 April
Champions League - Real Madrid v Chelsea (20:00)
Wednesday, 13 April
Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Manchester City (20:00)
Thursday, 14 April
Europa League - Lyon v West Ham (20:00)
Saturday, 16 April
Premier League - Manchester United v Norwich (15:00, Sports Extra)
FA Cup semi-final - Manchester City v Liverpool (15:30)
Sunday, 17 April
Premier League - West Ham v Burnley (14:15)
FA Cup semi-final - Chelsea v Crystal Palace (16:30)
All times BST