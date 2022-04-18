Harry de Cosemo, BBC Sport

Watford boss Roy Hodgson's face in the first half said it all for Watford. He said after the game that he'd drilled the importance of a win over Brentford into his players because of their precarious position in the Premier League but, on the early evidence, they weren't responding.

While it was a much different story after half-time, they gave themselves too much to do. Brentford were allowed to find their rhythm after Christian Norgaard's early goal, and though they didn't get out of second gear, they didn't have to.

By the time Emmanuel Dennis levelled with his 10th goal of the season and the intensity levels inside Vicarage Road increased, time was against them. Brentford waited it out and regained their composure to break hearts through Pontus Jansson's 95th-minute header.

But the margins are so small and so cruel. Just before Dennis scored, Ivan Toney missed a great chance; but just before Jansson struck, Imran Louza missed an open goal.

Watford also hit the woodwork twice, so their luck wasn't in. But then, they haven't deserved for it to be for much of the season.

While the Hornets contemplate the increasing likelihood of an immediate return to the Championship, Brentford can look towards a late push for a top-half finish.