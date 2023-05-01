Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

Manager Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal host Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Defender William Saliba remains unavailable and Arteta said: " We will have to wait until the next game to see where we are."

He said last week's defeat by Manchester City was a "reality check", adding: "It was a big night and we didn’t produce the performance we wanted."

Arteta praised the work done by everyone to secure Champions League qualification, but said: "We are still not satisfied. We can still achieve the Premier League."

He added: "There are five games to go. This is not over. I want to maximise the moment we have right now and go for it."

The game against Chelsea is an opportunity "to put things right" and "it’s keeping that fire in the belly".

He said Chelsea "have a great manager and exceptional players" and added that "it is very difficult to predict what they are going to do".

