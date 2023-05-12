Ryan Mason said Tottenham would take any European competition they qualify for and are not in a position to be picky.

Spurs were fourth when Mason replaced Cristian Stellini, but with teams around them having games in hand.

Though not mathematically over, Tottenham's Champions League hopes look slim and Mason said: "We're in a moment where we need to finish as high as possible and get as many results as we can. It would be very wrong for any club to speak badly about any competition.

"Jose Mourinho [Roma manager] has done an incredible job in giving that competition a real status."

Mason is in interim charge for a second time and was asked what the differences are between now and his 2021 spell.

"I've come in both times in difficult moments. That is a similarity," he said.

"The first time I thought I could do a good job as opposed to this time where I know I can do a good job.

"That is the feeling for me and the coaching team. Hopefully we can look back at the end of the season and say we did a good job."