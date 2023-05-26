Goalkeeper Scott Carson has signed a one-year extension with Manchester City, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2024.

The 31-year-old joined from Derby County in 2021 and has made two appearances under Pep Guardiola.

After agreeing the extension, Carson said: "I’m excited to be staying at City for the 2023-24 season.

"I love working with Pep, Xabi Mancisidor and our incredible players every day. Hopefully I can help all of our goalkeepers be at their best."

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: "Scott is a real asset to our squad and enjoys a close working relationship with the goalkeepers and coaches.

"We’re very happy he has signed a contract extension. I look forward to seeing him support his team-mates and train well to ensure he is ready to perform on the pitch when called upon."