Brighton 0-0 Man City: Analysis

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

After congratulating Brighton's brilliant season Pep Guardiola was quick to point out his belief that Erling Haaland's disallowed goal should not have been overturned.

Haaland thought he had a 37th Premier League goal of the season, and a late 2-1 winner for City, only for it to be ruled out for a shirt pull.

After referee Simon Hooper consulted the VAR monitor the Norwegian was adjudged to have fouled Levi Colwill as Cole Palmer sent over a cross.

"If it is a fault, there is 25 faults to every defender when they make a long ball," Guardiola told BBC Sport.

"If it is a fault, every time it is fault. Come on. It is ridiculous. The goal disallowed is ridiculous but it doesn't matter."

Brighton held on for a draw that ended City's 12-match winning run in the Premier League.

Guardiola will expect a return to winning ways as his side end their league campaign away to Brentford on Sunday and will finish with at least 90 points in a Premier League season for a record fourth time if they avoid defeat.

The following Saturday they face city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final before playing Inter Milan in the Champions League final seven days later.

The treble is getting closer...