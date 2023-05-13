Man Utd 2-0 Wolves - analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose at Old Trafford: "A strange game for Manchester United in that they scored two goals, kept a clean sheet and strengthened their place in the top four, but it still wasn't a particularly great performance.

"The hosts were comfortable throughout and dominated but were guilty of missing several really good chances that would have given them some breathing space long before Alejandro Garnacho struck deep in stoppage time.

"Manchester United had 27 shots on goal but just nine on target and a side with more attacking threat than Wolves - who did not trouble David de Gea at all - might have punished them for that wastefulness in front of goal long before Garnacho struck.

"But after back-to-back defeats this was a welcome win for the hosts and with three games left, this is about getting the job done and this win moved them closer to securing Champions League football for next season."