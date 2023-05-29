Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Mauricio Pochettino has a lot to sort out at Chelsea ahead of the new season.

He has a bloated squad that needs cutting down. Managing the number of players was something that Graham Potter found difficult and with some unable to play in the Champions League, it led to a lack of consistency.

Chelsea have also struggled for goals this season and have often played without a recognised striker. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is likely to leave after being left on the sidelines and decisions will have to be made about Romelu Lukaku - who is due to return after his loan to Inter Milan.

As well as the players who need to leave Stanford Bridge, Pochettino will want to bring in players who he thinks can improve the situation.

He's already working with co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, and it's understood he is onboard with the club's approach to recruitment.

