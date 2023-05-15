The number of changes made by Southampton this season was a key factor in their relegation, believes former Chelsea and Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips.

A 2-0 home loss to Fulham on Saturday confirmed the end of Saints' 11-year spell in the top flight.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Wright-Phillips said: "I felt like it would have been too hard to create that (consistency) in that team if you see the amount of players who have been rotated, especially in the defensive areas."

Southampton used 32 players this season, the same number as Wolves and Chelsea, with only Nottingham Forest making more with 33.

"If you look at the stat I think only Forest, with all the players they've bought, have rotated more than them," added Wright-Phillips.

"I think when you're down there you need to have a settled team. They need to be settled, they need to know each other.

"They need to know where each other is going to be and have an understanding. I just think they never got that."

Did you know?

Southampton have lost more league games this season (24) than in any previous campaign as a Football League/Premier League side. They have lost at least seven times under three different managers in the league this term: Ralph Hasenhüttl (8), Nathan Jones (7), and Rubén Sellés (9).

