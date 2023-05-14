'We are still in the hunt' - Your views on Hearts draw against St Mirren

We asked for your views on Hearts' 2-2 draw with St Mirren. Here's what you said:

Andy: The standard of refereeing in Scotland is abysmal. Up until the red card, I thought the ref had a good game, but one howler of a decision and it could have cost us third place and millions. The team were poor in the first half - too many not performing. The only plus that I took from the game was Naismith’s ability to make the changes. Well done the manager!

JayDee: It says a lot when Zander Clark was Hearts' top performer. It may be painful, but we are still in the hunt. There are six teams in the Premiership who would love to be sixth. Furthermore, we could be losing two of those teams in June.

James: This farce is nothing new. Steven Naismith has brought nothing from his 13th in a league of 19 B team. The CEO has to go, clueless.