Ross County manager Malky Mackay: “I'm really proud to be honest with you, can’t ask for any more of my players.

“We lose a goal, it’s a fantastic strike from Shinnie, we’ve spoken to the players about losing bad goals that was a terrific goal so I’ve got no complaints.

“Again, I thought we started well and were getting into good areas, the sending off kills us clearly.

“It’s one of those ones where VAR would have a look at it and obviously we’re down to 10 men and you look at that and think it could be a really tough night but we turn it into a hell of a cup tie.

“With five or 10 minutes to go Aberdeen are piling players on to go and sit further and further back and I can be nothing other than proud of my players.

“If we keep playing like that we’re going pick up points in the league.”