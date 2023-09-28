Former St Johnstone defender Allan Preston says the team's woes in front of goal are a real concern.

And he believes they have to take a positive result from Saturday's game against Livingston to avoid getting cut adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

The winless Perth outfit have taken just two points from their first six league games and have scored just twice while conceding 10.

"They have always been built on a defensive solidity, where they would win games 1-0, defend really well, nick a goal, but that doesn't seem to be the case any more," Preston said, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"The problem, as Steven MacLean said, is goalscoring. They have got four strikers in Jephcott, May, Kane and Clark, and I look at them and don't think any of them are going to get 10 goals.

"They need someone to come in and score goals for them, whether that's a midfielder, or whoever it is, someone in that team needs to score a goal and give them something to defend and hang on to.

"Livingston will go there knowing that they can open up a seven-point gap to St Johnstone and even this early in the season that's a big gap to claw back. MacLean needs to get a result."