Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Former Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma is one of a number of options Everton are considering to bolster their forward line, having narrowly avoided relegation last season.

The finished 17th in the Premier League, two points above the drop zone, and scored just 34 goals in 38 league games.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the only senior striker at the club and BBC Sport understands there is interest in Leeds United winger Wilfred Gnonto and Ajax forward Brian Brobbey.

Gnonto impressed for a Leeds side that went down, netting six goals across 45 games.

Brobbey scored 13 league goals in 32 appearances for Ajax as they finished third in the Dutch top flight.