Hibernian winger Jair Tavares is facing an uncertain future after the 22-year-old Portuguese failed to make manager Lee Johnson's group for the first-team squad's summer training camp in Spain. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Manager Lee Johnson says Hibs will support Harry McKirdy every step of the way as the striker prepares for open heart surgery - and insisted the 26-year-old will play again. (Sunday Mail), external

Hibs are in line to land a transfer windfall this summer after Bologna revealed that they were out of the running to sign 21-year-old Josh Doig and that the Scotland Under-21 captain will be transferred to Serie A rivals Torino from Hellas Verona. (The Herald On Sunday), external

