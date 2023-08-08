Beale on Servette, Champions League prestige, and squad make-up
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking to the media in the build-up to his side's Champions League qualifier against Servette on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Beale was asked about importance of Champions League groups, but says he is only thinking about Servette. "We are aware of the strengths they have. Games at this level are always tough".
When pushed on Champions League groups, says is about more than just finance, talking about prestige, opportunities, and great nights for fans.
Stressed there are no alarm bells about Saturday’s result at Rugby Park, but that the result and performance were clearly not good enough. Added that full attention is now on the Servette game.
Very happy with squad - Beale highlighted the European experience of his summer signings, and said that he has no concerns about 'lack of width' despite sections of the support voicing criticisms.
Fashion Sakala is leaving the club, and will sign for an unnamed Saudi Arabian side. Says it was too good a financial offer for the player to turn down. Leaves with warm wishes from everyone at Rangers.