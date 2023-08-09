Bayern Munich want to submit a new offer of £94.6m including add-ons for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane. (Sky Sports), external

However, Bayern and Spurs still remain apart in their valuation of Kane, following fresh talks, with the 30-year-old leaning towards staying at the Premier League club. (Athletic - subscription required), external

If Kane does leave Tottenham, the club will pursue a move for 21-year-old Gent forward Gift Orban, in addition to another centre-back and midfielder. (Times - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are ready to battle it out for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. (Football Insider), external

