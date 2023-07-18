Who was your favourite Man Utd captain?
- Published
With Harry Maguire’s tenure as Manchester United captain now over, we've taken a look at those who have worn the armband for the Red Devils in the Premier League era.
Skippers are often judged on success, but who was your favourite?
Bryan Robson- 1982-94
United’s very own Captain Marvel won eight major trophies in 12 years as skipper, and set the benchmark for future leaders at Old Trafford.
Steve Bruce - 1994-96
Pipped to the Premier League title by Blackburn Rovers in 1994-95, but Bruce was a warhorse at the back for United and put his body on the line for the cause.
Eric Cantona - 1996-97
What more can you say about ‘King Eric’? Talismanic, inspirational, he retired from football after leading his side to the 1996-97 Premier League title.
Roy Keane - 1997-2005
A force of nature. Keane was the heartbeat of United’s Treble-winning side and claimed four league titles during his spell as skipper. Left under a cloud but his impact had been undeniable.
Gary Neville - 2005-10
Classic one-club man, Neville wore the armband for five years and helped United wrestle control of English football back from the Chelsea juggernaut of the mid-2000s.
Nemanja Vidic - 2010-14
Two Premier League titles for the Serbia hardman, who set ferociously high standards and demanded the same of his team-mates. A club icon.
Wayne Rooney - 2014-17
By the time Rooney was named captain, United’s decline had set in. He was able to lift an FA Cup, an EFL Cup and a Europa League, but the glory days – for him and his club – were in the past.
Michael Carrick - 2017-18; Antonio Valencia - 2018-19; Ashley Young - 2019-20
Club stalwarts each of them, but none of this trio were able to provide the uplift United needed under Jose Mourinho or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Harry Maguire - 2020-23
An ignominious end for the England defender, whose place in the side has long been supplanted. Likely to not be remembered too fondly because, despite his £80m price tag, he has not brought huge quality to the United backline.