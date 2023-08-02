Robson on potential incomings, Ramadani's future, and injury news

Phil McDonald, BBC Scotland

  • Couldn’t put a figure on how many more players he needs to add to the squad.

  • Reiterated the club is down the road with some signing targets.

  • When asked whether there could be another arrival before the weekend he said “I think that will happen”.

  • Confirmed a bid had been rejected for Ylber Ramadani, and he remains part of the squad.

  • Rhys Williams misses out against Livingston this weekend, while Angus MacDonald is “touch and go”.

SNS

