Robson on potential incomings, Ramadani's future, and injury news
Phil McDonald, BBC Scotland
Couldn’t put a figure on how many more players he needs to add to the squad.
Reiterated the club is down the road with some signing targets.
When asked whether there could be another arrival before the weekend he said “I think that will happen”.
Confirmed a bid had been rejected for Ylber Ramadani, and he remains part of the squad.
Rhys Williams misses out against Livingston this weekend, while Angus MacDonald is “touch and go”.