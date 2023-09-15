Rodgers laments avoidable Abada injury - gossip

Celtic winger Liel Abada with manager Brendan RodgersSNS

Celtic winger Liel Abada (left) will be unavailable to manager Brendan Rodgers in the coming months

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers rues the avoidable injury Liel Abada sustained doing a shooting drill on international duty and hopes the Israel winger learns from it. (Record)

Rodgers wants his Celtic team to be built on Scottish players. (Sun)

However, Rodgers supports Royal Antwerp challenging Uefa rules requiring eight homegrown players to be included in 25-man squads for European competitions. (Scotsman)

The Celtic boss sees the homegrown player rule as a deterrent. (Herald - subscription required)

Dundee manager Tony Docherty admits he was "sick of the sight" of Brendan Rodgers during his first spell at Celtic, when Docherty was Aberdeen assistant, but the Dens Park boss is glad to see Rodgers back in Scottish football. (Record)

Docherty is looking forward to testing himself "against the best" at Celtic Park on Saturday. (Courier - subscription required)

Former Celtic winger Jota has been left out of Al-Ittihad's squad altogether following his £25m summer move. (Sun)

Jota would happily have returned to Celtic before the summer transfer window closed. (Record)

