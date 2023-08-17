'I feel we can win a trophy' - McInnes

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes believes that his side are capable of winning a trophy this season, and wants his players to share that belief when they host Celtic in the second round of the Viaplay Cup on Sunday.

McInnes' side lost to Celtic in the semi-final of the competition last season, but have already proven this season that they are capable of upsetting the odds, beating Rangers 1-0 in their opening league game.

“We wanted to win our group, which we did," McInnes said. "It wasn’t easy given what we had to do in terms of putting our squad together, but we won the group and at that point you’d normally look for an easier tie. If we can win this one though, you’re one game away from Hampden so we have got to try see the bigger picture.

“We always try to impart to the players that there’s an opportunity to leave some sort of legacy at your club by getting to a final and being 90 minutes away from lifting silverware. I certainly feel we can win a trophy here at Kilmarnock.

"We didn’t offer up anything in the two (league) games against Celtic here [last season] and it is important to show, as we did against Rangers, that there is a different side to us this season.

“Obviously the draw is tough, we are up against a team who have dominated cup competitions in the last wee while so it is important for us to see the opportunity that is there.

“If we can win this one it can set us up nicely for the rest of the competition.”