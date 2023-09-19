Manchester City will be without the injured John Stones, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic and Kevin de Bruyne as they open their Champions League defence against Red Star Belgrade.

Defender Stones has not played since the Community Shield, while midfielder Grealish suffered a knock before the international break.

Kovacic was injured while on Croatia duty, while De Bruyne is out long term.

City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul in last season's final.

"Every season we start the competition in the first game with the target to win the first game, then the group stage, then try to win the Champions League," said boss Pep Guardiola.

"Nothing changes from before."

Red Star won last season's Serbian title without losing a game, but they changed managers this summer and have lost two of their past three games under Barak Bakhar.