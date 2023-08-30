The European state of play...

Aberdeen are preparing for European group football for the first time since 2007-08 when the Uefa Cup was still a thing.

Get the better of Hacken at Pittodrie on Thursday and it's the Europa League, while there is a Europa Conference League safety net. Barry Robson's side are very handily placed after a 2-2 draw in Sweden.

Aberdeen will be a pot four team wherever they end up.

Real Betis, Marseille, Olympiacos, Sporting CP, Rennes and Brighton are among the tasty teams in pots 2 and 3 of the Europa League, with Eintracht Frankfurt, Lille, Brugge, Fiorentina, Fenerbahce and Aston Villa among the big names in line to enter the Conference League.