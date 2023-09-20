Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

A trip to central Europe to face a grand old continental club?

At least it’s not Rapid Vienna.

Villa fans will not relish being reminded that on their last foray into Europe, the Austrian champions brought crushing disappointment in consecutive years.

When the Rapid fans trundled into Birmingham in August 2010, they unfurled a banner in the away end that read, "Your nightmare returns". It duly did, as they knocked their English opponents out of the Europa League once again, having done so the season before as well.

Emile Heskey's double had seemed to set Villa up to make the group stages, only for them to hit the self-destruct button and concede two goals in three minutes.