No 'nightmare' return to Europe
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
A trip to central Europe to face a grand old continental club?
At least it’s not Rapid Vienna.
Villa fans will not relish being reminded that on their last foray into Europe, the Austrian champions brought crushing disappointment in consecutive years.
When the Rapid fans trundled into Birmingham in August 2010, they unfurled a banner in the away end that read, "Your nightmare returns". It duly did, as they knocked their English opponents out of the Europa League once again, having done so the season before as well.
Emile Heskey's double had seemed to set Villa up to make the group stages, only for them to hit the self-destruct button and concede two goals in three minutes.
Back then, Villa were a team experiencing a difficult transition. Caretaker manager Kevin MacDonald was auditioning to succeed Martin O’Neill – the audition was unsuccessful – with chairman Randy Lerner scrambling to figure out how to move the club forward.
After successive sixth-placed finishes, Gerard Houllier secured ninth place in 2010-11 but the tide had turned and five seasons battling relegation followed amid turbulent scenes in the West Midlands.
It is a far cry from now where Unai Emery’s impressive squad is ready to take European football by force.
Demolishing Hibernian was just the start for the serial Europa League winner and Legia Warsaw away in the European Conference League will hold no fear for this vibrant squad of players.
And, thankfully, there is not an Austrian side in sight.