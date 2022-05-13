Marsch says winger Raphinha (cramp) is fit to face Brighton, while Jack Harrison (contusion) will train on Saturday and is expected to be available.

Striker Patrick Bamford (foot) is understood to have trained but it will be a late call. Asked further if Bamford will feature in the final two games, Marsch added: "I don't want to say too much. Let's just see."

On Leeds' disciplinary record (97 cautions and three red cards, which is a Premier League record), Marsch said "we're aware that (the red cards) killed us in the last two games, we can't have that again".

When asked if his players are too fired up, he said: "I asked that internally with our coaching staff. Are we over-motivating? But even my last talk before Chelsea was calm. I've tried to have my finger on the pulse of what the team need."

How will he approach the Brighton fixture? Will it remain the same regardless of Burnley's result at Tottenham on Sunday lunchtime? He said: "Our approach is such we have to win the match. Regardless of Burnley, they have a match on Thursday too. Three points helps us and that's our focus."

Marsch was asked about the battle to get his tactics to take hold: "It's not anywhere near what I would ultimately like it to look like. But the mentality and the work ethic is always there."