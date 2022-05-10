Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea face Leeds on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He has not yet met or spoken with Todd Boehly and "nothing has changed for us here at Cobham".

He added: "We are still waiting for confirmation and for things to progress to inject some positive energy".

Now is not the moment to be harsh on Tuchel and the players because "it feels like we are spectators in the development, which we don't like".

Tuchel said players want to feel positive and know what's going on next season and with every day "it gets a bit more difficult".

He said "we look a bit drained and tired mentally" and "now is the moment for me to stay calm and take it step-by-step to finish the season on a positive note".

In terms of team news, he said "we are fighting for Jorginho and N'Golo for tomorrow" but it might come too soon.

On Leeds, Tuchel said "in general it is a fast, hardworking and pretty talented team" and it is like a "do-or-die" game for them.

