Aaronson's Viennese whirl with his girl ends up in Leeds

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United's first midfield signing for more than four years says his expected move to the club was dependent on the Whites remaining in the Premier League.

Brenden Aaronson admits his £25m five-year deal rested on United's dramatic last day at Brentford, when Jesse Marsch's side secured survival.

"Yeah, it was but they ended up winning so it was good." Aaronson told BBC Radio Leeds. "It's a really lengthy deal and I want to be part of the future. I'm happy."

The USA international's former club RB Salzburg turned down two bids from Leeds last January but he felt it was his destiny to come to Elland Road.

"I knew it might happen at some point," he said. "I like to focus on the moment and the moment was Salzburg at the time. I gave my all for that club and that's what I'll always do.

"I was really proud of my time there but of course I was always looking towards the Leeds games at the weekend. It was nerve wracking until the end but it was good."

So how did he watch the final day drama at Brentford?

"Me and my girlfriend were in Vienna, down in a cafe and I remember watching the game because I had to get out of the hotel room to just go and watch it somewhere, but it didn't work for me. I was sweating and I was pacing, it was really tough for me!"