Leeds United are confident top scorer Patrick Bamford, 27, will remain at the club beyond the end of his original contract in the summer of 2022.

According to the FA, his registration was updated at some point in the year between 1 February 2020 and 1 February 2021. This generally relates to a new agreement - but not exclusively so - for a player who is already at a club.

Specific details about the transaction, involving his father Russell and the Stellar Group agency, remain private - but with Bamford telling BBC Radio Leeds last week his dream is to play in the Champions League with the Whites, it is expected the club will confirm a new deal with him in the close season.