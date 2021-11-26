Everton need wins more than performances

James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Its too early in the season for games to be 'decisive' or ‘must win’, but Everton are in desperate need of giving theirs a kick-start.

Rafa Benitez can rightly point to injuries taking their toll – up to nine senior players could miss the match at Brentford on Sunday - but one win in nine games tells a hugely disappointing picture right now.

The picture isn’t clear in January either – Rafa is hardly talking like a manager who’s been given an open cheque book and it seems likely Financial Fair Play restraints will further prevent the club doing much, if any, significant business.

Having said that, Benitez has been hurt up front. The absence of both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison means he faces potentially starting with Salomon Rondon - who’s spent the past two years in China (minus a six-month loan spell in Russia) - or Cenk Tosun, who presumably would be out of the first-team picture if everyone were fit.

At best, he’ll have Demarai Gray there, but he is touch-and-go after his injury last weekend. And then there’s highly thought of youngster Ellis Simms, who is yet to play for Everton’s first team.

Its hardly ideal, but with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Leicester making up four of their next five opponents after this one, it makes the match at the Brentford Community Stadium a game Everton need to do all they can to get something from.