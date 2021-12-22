Brentford v Chelsea - confirmed team news
This is Brentford's first game since 10 December after their last two matches were called off because of Covid-19.
There are three changes to the side that last started with Ethan Pinnock among the starters.
Also back is defender Mads Bech Sorensen and midfielder Sergi Canos.
Eight changes for Covid-hit Chelsea from the side that started the 0-0 draw with Wolves on Sunday.
There are debuts for three teenagers - Xavier Simons, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Harvey Vale.
Midfielder Simons, 18, joined Chelsea from Brentford in 2016. Forward Soonsup-Bell is 17 and has played for England Underf-19s while midfielder Vale is 18 and was signed from Fulham.
The three survivors from Sunday are Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and Trevoh Chalobah.