Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Watford were very lucky against Chelsea in midweek. The very least they deserved was a point, if not all three.

But now they have to try to raise their game again, against the defending champions. I just don't think it's possible to do that twice in the space of four days.

Manchester City had to hold on for their win at Aston Villa on Wednesday but they can defend well when they have to, and we know how good they are going forward.

Jamie's prediction: Watford are a funny team but I can't see them stopping City. 0-2

