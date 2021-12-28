'More empty seats shows TV money talks'

Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Two fantastic goals, Brighton ending their 11-game winless run, and a first Boxing Day victory since 2005. All of those should have been the focus of the Seagulls' 2-0 win over Brentford.

Instead, attention was drawn to the empty seats. The club recorded a crowd in excess of 30,000 – because of tickets sold rather than bodies through the turnstiles. Most fans who attended put the actual figure between 12,000 and 14,000.

One reason for this is Covid, obviously. Isolation and fear of testing positive is impacting attendances across the country, not just Brighton.

A second is the Albion's unpopular season ticket sharing scheme, where passing your digital ticket on to friends or family involves a one-off £20 fee to upgrade your account – as well as the recipient having paid £25 to be a member.

Seats which would previously have been filled by somebody with a passing interest, but not enough to become a paid-up member, are going unused.

The empty seats at every game this season - not just Wolves and Brentford - tell their own story, despite deputy chairman Paul Barber’s claims before Christmas., external His Brentford programme notes said the scheme would continue to be reviewed – and that is welcome.

The real problem, though, was televising the match at 20:00 – at a stadium that relies on public transport on a day when there is no public transport. It’s the ultimate example of match-going fans meaning nothing compared with the cash cow that is broadcast contracts.

Unless clubs insist on clauses to restrict broadcasters rescheduling for night games on 26 December, or 300-mile trips for midday kick-offs, supporters will never have the protections they need.

And the Premier League and its members won’t do that because it would ultimately devalue the broadcast deals. Money talks.