Leicester v Tottenham: Head-to-head stats
Leicester have won two of their past four Premier League games against Tottenham, as many as they had in their previous 12.
Tottenham won this fixture 4-2 in May last season, but last won back-to-back away league games against Leicester in October 2003/December 2014.
Since the Foxes returned to the Premier League in 2014, their 14 meetings with Spurs have produced 54 goals – only Arsenal v Liverpool (62) and Crystal Palace v Liverpool (55) have seen more goals scored in the competition in that time.
In his club career, Harry Kane has scored more goals against Leicester than he has against any other side (17 in 16 games) - and 11 of these have come in his past eight appearances against them, including four at King Power Stadium in May 2018.