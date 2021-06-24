Norwich City have signed young midfielder Flynn Clarke from Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.

Clarke made 11 appearances for Posh, including four in the league as they won promotion to the Championship last season. He also scored three goals in the Papa John's Trophy.

The 18-year-old will initially join the Canaries' development squad.

"This is a great club and I feel absolutely delighted to sign here. I’m over the moon," Clarke told the club's website., external

"I’d like to try to make a breakthrough to the senior team. I’d like to show all the fans, staff and players around me what I’m capable of and hopefully I can get a shirt."