Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle: Fantasy football top performers
- Published
Newcastle held Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park in the latest round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
The bonus points were shared between players from both sides:
James McArthur (3)
Tyrick Mitchell (2)
Emil Krafth (1)
So which Palace and Magpies players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek 10?
Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out