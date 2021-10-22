Everton v Watford: Team news

Everton forward Richarlison is back in full training and could play after a five-match absence with a knee injury.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is out with a fractured metatarsal, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh problem.

Watford forward Joshua King has recovered from a knee injury but Kiko Femenia is a doubt.

Francisco Sierralta, Christian Kabasele and Peter Etebo are definitely unavailable.

