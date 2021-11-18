Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, whose release clause enables him to leave for £64m next summer, with Real Madrid accepting the 21-year-old Norway forward will move to the Premier League. Chelsea are also interested. (Sun), external

Paul Pogba's agent has hinted the France midfielder will leave United in January, before his contract expires in the summer. (Rai, via Goal), external

The Reds are set to challenge Barcelona for the signing of RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo, 23. (El Nacional - in Catalan), external

Manchester United are interested in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana but are behind Chelsea in attempting to sign the 20-year-old French centre-back. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

United have started their succession planning to replace manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Leicester's Brendan Rodgers their preferred candidate. (Manchester Evening News), external

Meanwhile, former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has responded to an approach from the Old Trafford club by saying he will be available at the end of the season. (Bild, via Express), external

